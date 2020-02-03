First watch as EastEnders Whitney fights Leo at Tony’s grave

Creepy Leo King (Tom Wells) intensifies his obsessive efforts to take revenge on Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) when he takes her to the grave of his father Tony King, leading to an emotional confrontation that unravels the tragic past of the couple who are intertwined with the deceased perpetrator.

Leo was recently attacked and pushed from a balcony by Kush Kazemi in an attempt to protect vulnerable EastEnder’s favorite Whit from the distorted son of the man who cared for and abused her as a child.

Convinced that his father was innocent, Leo is on a twisted mission to clear Tony’s name. But now that Kush is in trouble with the law before his attack, guilty Whitney feels miserable and blames himself for the dilemma of the exhibitor and decides to take charge of the situation.

In scenes broadcast on Tuesday, February 4, Whitney tells little sister Tiffany that she wants to make it up – despite the warnings of her brother or sister not to endanger herself, she tries to appeal to Leo to bring the charges against Drop Kush and let the whole thing lie.

However, she becomes terrified when Tony’s poisonous offspring violently drags her to his father’s grave and demands that she apologize for the memory of his poor parent.

Whitney is already on the back foot after her harassment has been able to steal the log of his victim with details of the harassment he has subjected her to in recent months, robbing him of vital evidence that the police could enable him to prosecute him .

Because she is afraid how far things go in the cemetery, can anyone save Whitney from the revenge of Leo?

