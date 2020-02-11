Former New York City Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a small New Hampshire community that barely maintained its tradition of being one of the first to cast votes in the presidential primary. The five residents of Dixville Notch cast their vote shortly after midnight. Bloomberg received three registration votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats. Amy Klobuchar was the popular choice at Hart’s Location, another New Hampshire location with a tradition of midnight voting. Klobuchar received six votes in the Democratic race. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in second with four votes. Andrew Yang and Sanders followed with three votes and two votes respectively. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer each received one vote. On the Republican side, President Donald Trump came to the top with 15 votes. The former Massachusetts government, Bill Weld, received four votes, and Mary Maxwell, one of the concordes, received one vote. Pollen later opened Tuesday in the rest of the state, some starting at 6:00 AM Democratic candidates held very busy schedules on Monday as they traversed New Hampshire to gather voters ahead of Tuesday’s first in the primary nation. The candidates all attended multiple rallies, city halls and other visits in the Granite State. Everyone hopes to get the winning share of around 292,000 voters who are predicted to cast democratic votes. A further 128,000 voters are expected to cast republican votes. Mayor Pete ButtigiegVP Joe Biden Sen. Amy KloubucharSen. Bernie Sanders Sen. Elizabeth Warren Andrew Yang The nation’s first primary comes just over a week after a problem prevented Democratic party officials from releasing the results of the Iowa caucus, the much-humored kick-off to the 2020 primary season. New Hampshire officials, including the Chris Sununu government, have assured voters that the state’s trial will run smoothly on Tuesday. really are flawless, “said Sununu.

