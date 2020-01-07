First, take a look at Fisker Ocean, the electric SUV that Tesla challenges for under $ 40,000

Loading...

Finally, we took a closer look at the Fisker Ocean, the electric SUV that could compete with Tesla. The company let reporters see a prototype at CES in Las Vegas on Monday.

It has a so-called California mode, recycled materials, a solar roof and a range of up to 500 kilometers on one battery charge.

It is expected that not much of what could be seen in the exhibition space when early buyers get the cars delivered, possibly as early as 2022. Reservation holders got the first look at an event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The car was then shipped to Las Vegas, where Fisker founder Henrik Fisker gave us a tour of the vehicle for $ 37,499 (a $ 7,500 tax credit will bring it down to $ 29,999). Tesla’s Model X SUV starts at $ 81,000, but a cheaper Tesla Compact SUV, Model Y, will be around 20,000 in 2021. Funny timing.

But the Model Y had its debut last year. Now it’s the turn of the Fisker Ocean. Let’s take a look.

All nine windows, including the roof, can be opened instantly to give the car a convertible feel known as California mode.

“It’s about having fun and benefits at the same time,” Fisker told us.

The solar roof is expected to generate enough energy from the sun to give the car 1,000 miles of battery power per year. It’s not huge, but it’s another way to make the car more sustainable.

Let’s go solar.

Picture: ZLATA IVLEVA / MASHABLE

Inside, the carpets are made from recycled plastic found on beaches and washed-out fishing nets. The suede is also an environmentally friendly material, which makes the entire interior look vegan. The car was called Ocean after Fisker had done some beach cleaning, and was appalled by the amount of plastic washed ashore.

Space for five.

Picture: ZLATA IVLEVA / MASHABLE

That is why he wanted to build a purely electric, emission-free vehicle that he thought was more sustainable than the others at an affordable price. His previous efforts in the field of electric cars have been top-class luxury sports cars. That didn’t work out so well, but he’s now looking for the environmentally conscious audience that still wants the spaciousness and utility of a compact SUV.

A screen to control all functions of the vehicle.

Picture: Zlata Ivleva / Mashable

Fisker’s goal is to manufacture a large-volume vehicle that can be an everyday car and not a special product.

It has some Tesla vibes, but it’s definitely its own thing with a unique design inside and out. Fisker even says that it will be able to display karaoke lyrics on the windshield while you are driving.

Next step: make more than one of these cars.

