First Super Bowl coach Katie Sowers breaks down NFL barriers

Katie Sowers has always wanted to be a coach, “but I’ve never seen a chance in football because I’ve never seen a coach. All you need is one and then the door opens for so many.”

For the millions of women who will see the Super Bowl on Sunday evening (Monday, 10.30 a.m., AEDT), Sowers is the “one”. On America’s most important night in the sports calendar, there will finally be a trainer who will introduce Sowers as an offensive assistant to the San Francisco 49ers and the only openly gay trainer in the league.

“I tell her that she belongs there – because she does,” said John Konecki, Sowers’ coach, when she played on the United States soccer team that won the 2013 World Cup. “As a player, she was a sponge, sat in the movie room and took a lot of notes. She had the talent to interpret complex ideas and pass this information on to others. It’s a no-brainer that she is in the position she is in . “

Sowers’ participation is an important statement for an event where 46 percent of television viewers were women last year. In some ways, the NFL could be considered superior in terms of women’s representation, with eight of the 32 teams represented women with primary ownership interests. In addition, the NFL extended the “Rooney Rule” for women to all management positions in 2016, which means that at least one candidate had to be interviewed for every position of this kind in the league. This increased the possibilities at the administrative level.