First seeds of native American strain added to the doomsday vault

Millennia from now on, future people can snacking on heritage crops supplied by the Cherokee Nation.

The Cherokee Nation is the first Native American tribe in the US to be invited to contribute its heirloom seeds to the “doomsday” Svalbard Global Seed Vault, deep in a mountain on a remote island between mainland Norway and the Arctic. The safe was opened in 2008 and is designed to withstand natural and man-made disasters. It is above sea level, so it is protected against ocean flooding that can be caused by catastrophic sea level rise, according to the international crop protection organization Crop Trust.

With climate change threatening the world’s food supply, it is good news that the vault can store 4.5 million varieties of crops. It currently has more than 980,000 samples from almost every country in the world, representing the largest collection of crop diversity in the world.

According to a press release from the Cherokee Nation, the tribe donated nine harvest samples, including the most cherished corn, the Cherokee White Eagle corn. Also included are the Cherokee Long Greasy Beans, Cherokee Trail or Tears Beans, Cherokee Turkey Gizzard black and kidney beans, Cherokee Candy Roaster Squash and three additional corn varieties.

All nine varieties sent to the bank can be traced before Europeans settled in America.

The seeds, together with the 2020 greenhouse collection, will be sold.

“It is such an honor to retain part of our culture forever. Generations from now on, these seeds will still contain our history and there will always be a part of the Cherokee Nation in the world, “said Cherokee Nation chief chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in the press release.

