The Belleville Senators are in first place since the arrival to Belleville in 2017-2018 in the North Division of the American Hockey League.

The B-Sens are one point higher on the Utica Comets and two points higher on the Rochester Americans, which control two games. Belleville has beaten both rival clubs on their current eight-way swing that the Sens has seen 3-0 go so far.

Sens ahead Alex Formenton says that there is now some extra confidence in the track.

Formenton’s teammate and colleague ahead, Morgan Klimchuk says it’s nice to be at the top, but acknowledges that it’s where the team would like to stay.

Belleville is back in action on Wednesday-evening (tonight) for their second three-night game against the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg.

Head Coach Troy Mann says defender Andreas Englund has erased distance statements and has been reassigned to Belleville from Ottawa. Mann adds that Englund pulls into the line-up tonight while a few regulars fight the injury.

Filip Gustavsson returns to the net tonight after a fantastic performance in Rochester on Friday night. Mann notes that Joey Daccord has played excellent in his back-to-back victories, but the plan was always to split the duo for the teams two games in Winnipeg.

