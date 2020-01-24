First pints of beer brewed for the benefit of the family of Lieutenant Jason Menard

The first of three breweries cooperating on a beer in memory of a deceased firefighter will begin serving it on Friday afternoon. The Wormtown Brewery, the Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co. and the Wachusett Brewing Company all make batches of their own versions of Worcester Bravest beer. Proceeds from the one-time offerings will benefit the family of Lt. Jason Menard, who was killed in the line of duty in November. The 39-year-old boy died while fighting the flames in a house on Stockholm Street. Before dying, he rescued two of his fellow firefighters while searching for a woman and child who were trapped in the house. In Wormtown, David Fields tasted and checked their lot of Belgian beer witly on Friday. It will be available only one day, January 24. Wachusett’s beverage will only be poured on January 25 and Greater Good will serve it on January 31. “We do what we do in the beer world, which is coming together to help make something great for our community,” said Fields. Around this time last year, a different batch of the same Worcester Bravest was brewed to support the daughter of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy. On the day he was ready, Wachusett poured over 5,000 pints. “Worcester has a long history of tragedy. With first responders and I think for us I hope we never will again,” said Fields.

The first of three breweries cooperating on a beer in memory of a deceased firefighter will begin serving it on Friday afternoon.

The Wormtown Brewery, the Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co. and the Wachusett Brewing Company all make batches of their own versions of Worcester Bravest beer. Proceeds from the one-time offerings will benefit the family of Lt. Jason Menard, who was killed in the line of duty in November.

The 39-year-old man died while fighting the flames in a house on Stockholm Street. Before he died, he saved two of his fellow firefighters while they were looking for a woman and a child who were trapped in the house.

Friday at Wormtown, David Fields tasted and checked their batch of Belgian beer. It will only be available on January 24.

Wachusett’s beverage will only be poured on January 25 and Greater Good will serve it on January 31.

“We do what we do in the beer world, which comes together to help do something great for our community,” said Fields.

Around this time last year, a different batch of the same Worcester Bravest was brewed to support the daughter of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy.

On the day he was ready, Wachusett poured over 5,000 pints.

“Worcester has a long history of tragedy with first responders and I think for us I hope we never do it again,” said Fields.

