First openly bisexual candidate to take part in the Miss USA competition

After winning the Miss Utah USA earlier this week, 25-year-old Rachel Slawson will be the first openly bisexual contestant in the Miss USA competition, according to NBC News.

Before the win, Slawson wrote on Instagram: “Being queer is not a platform.” She continued, “I may be LGBTQ, but that’s just one detail in the list of things that make me Rachel.”

Slawson, who wrote in another Instagram post that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, also commented on her mental health journey on social media and on her personal website.

“Based on my personal experience with Bipolar Disorder and the search for my place in the LGBTQ + community, I often asked myself: Why am I here at all?” Slawson wrote in an email to Mashable. “As I’ve learned, I’m my own why.”

Slawson told Mashable that she is launching an online initiative called #IAMWHY to encourage those who are struggling with mental health issues to be loud.

On her personal website, she also names Crisis Text Line, an organization that supports crisis victims across the country, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention as organizations that actively support it.

Slawson’s presence on the Miss USA stage contributes to an increase in LGBTQ representation in the festival world: in 2016, Erin O’Flaherty, who was crowned Miss Missouri, was the first openly gay candidate to attend the Miss America Festival participated.

At the Miss Universe competition in 2019, Swe Zin Htet was the first openly gay candidate, which is particularly due to the fact that homosexuality is illegal in her home country of Myanmar.

“As an openly bisexual woman, Rachel Slawson, who is crowned Miss Utah, is a great asset to LGBTQ visibility,” said Anthony Ramos, GLAAD’s talent director, in an email to Mashable. Definitely send a strong message to LGBTQ- Americans and ancestors, especially those in the bisexual community who feel they have never seen themselves represented in this area. ”

If you want to speak to someone or have suicidal thoughts, text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For international resources, this list is a good place to start.