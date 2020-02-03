First look at Love Island: Callum turns around for Molly in Casa Amor

Shaughna Phillips may want to consider her relationship with Callum Jones after this new Love Island clip.

ITV has delivered an explosive teaser for tonight’s episode, and let’s say Callum’s eyes look like they’re wandering around – just like fans predicted they would.

At the start of the preview clip, Nas Majeed receives a message that the boys are going to Casa Amor.

It says, “Guys, shut up, it’s time for you to sneak away from the villa without the girls knowing when you’re on vacation for a boy.”

“Yes!” Callum immediately cheers when he hears the news.

The boys then left on their journey, with Finley Tapp, Nas and Luke Trotman leaving gifts for their girls.

Callum, however, fails to do the same, which does not go unnoticed by Shaughna, who admits: “Every bed had things except mine. I always go for the idiots. I just feel it is happening again. It’s just annoying “

The video then switches to host Laura Whitmore who enters the main villa while revealing to the girls that the boys have gone to Casa Amor.

In the next scene, the girls then see a bottle of champagne open while they greet the new boys.

It is at this point that one of the new islanders asks whether Shaughna trusts Callum.

Without hesitation she replies “No”, with which the new boy Josh Kempton agrees: “Me neither!”

And Shaughna’s instinct might be right, as Callum swoones in the next scene about the new girl Molly Smith in the villa of Casa Amor.

Love Island’s Callum and Molly (© ITV)

Lost for words, he says to the other boys: “Friend, I’m not kidding. Every time I look at Molly … it’s crazy.”

As he talks to the camera later that day, he adds, “Molly from Manchester, what can I say? I think as soon as she walked through the door everyone thought, “She’s a rocket!”

The clip ends with Mike Boateng – who is accused by many of “playing a game” – against Luke Mabbott: “Now we get the real Callum.”

Has Callum always kept his feelings hidden?

Love Island broadcasts week nights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9 p.m.