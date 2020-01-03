First LG G9 leak shows off more cameras & headphones connection

Loading...

LG is not that huge in the Android world, but the company still releases a number of decent Android devices. Today the first leak of the LG 2020 flagship, the LG G9, appeared on the internet to show us what we can expect later this year.

Thanks to @OnLeaks and published on CashKaro, the LG G9 seems to be only a marginal step forward from what was before. The most striking change here is that the back of the phone now houses 4 camera sensors, compared to just 2 on the LG G8 ThinQ. It is unclear what the extra two sensors are, but based on their placement, it may seem that we see a zoom lens in the style of a periscope, but that is just speculation.

It is also worth noting that the design of the back panel of LG is eerily similar to Samsung's Galaxy S10 setup, especially the S10 5G. There is also no rear fingerprint sensor like the LG G8 with LG, presumably with the same sensor under the screen that was used in the G8X.

The front of the device is usually displayed again and does not use a curved screen. The bezels are relatively slim and there is a notch at the top to accommodate a selfie camera. At the bottom of the device are a speaker, USB-C port and headphone connection. Because Samsung probably drops the headphone jack of the Galaxy S11 / S20, LG is one of the few remaining holdouts.

As usual, the LG G9 should be announced somewhere in the spring around MWC.

