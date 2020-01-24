First day of recreational marijuana sales in Niles worth over $ 21,000

NILES, me. — The first day of leisure sales at the ReLeaf Center in Niles was long and busy all day long.

The pharmacy served a total of 330 people on Thursday and sold $ 21,741 worth of marijuana products.

“It’s wonderful. I’m just glad we got to that point, its story really,” said George Pittenturf, manager at the ReLeaf Center.

Lines formed at 7 a.m. and lasted until 9 p.m. Many customers waited over two hours before entering the pharmacy.

“You know, I just had to try it out. Good grass is a good thing. All the best you have to wait for, ”said Tyron Libertowski, who stood in line for a few hours on Thursday. “I hope it will go to Indiana next. If I go to Indiana, I’m happy with everything.”

There are a few important things to know if you plan to come to ReLeaf here.

You cannot buy more than 2.5 ounces of marijuana flower at a time. ReLeaf currently limits sales to just two grams per person to serve as many as possible. For food, the amount is limited to 10 milligrams per serving and 100 milligrams per total pack.

All you need to make a purchase is a valid ID. It doesn’t have to be a Michigan ID as long as you’re over 21.

Of course, marijuana is still illegal in Indiana.