CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The results are finally ready for the first chocolate chip cookies in the room.

Although they look more or less normal, last month the best cookies needed two hours of baking time in the international space station. It takes much less time on earth, less than 20 minutes.

And how do they taste? Nobody knows.

The cookies are still sealed in individual baking bags and packed in their space container. They remain frozen in a laboratory in the Houston area after being splashed into a SpaceX capsule two weeks ago. They were the first food baked in the room with raw ingredients.

The makers of the oven expected a difference in baking time in the room, but not that big.

“There is still a lot to research to find out what that difference is, but it is definitely a cool result,” said Mary Murphy, manager for Nanoracks in Texas, this week. “In general, I think it’s a pretty great first experiment.”

Nanoracks, located near the Johnson Space Center of NASA, designed and built the small electrical test oven that was launched in the space station in November. Five frozen raw cookies were already there.

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano was the master baker in December and passed on a description while baking them one by one in the Zero G Oven prototype.

The first cookie – in the oven for 25 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit (149 degrees Celsius) – was seriously insufficiently baked. He more than doubled the baking time for the next two, and the results were still so-so.

The fourth cookie stayed in the oven for two hours, and finally success.

“So this time I’m seeing a little tan,” cried Parmitano. “I can’t tell you if it was completely cooked or not, but it certainly doesn’t look like cookie dough anymore.”

Parmitano turned the oven to its maximum 325 degrees F (163 degrees C) for the fifth cookie and baked it for 130 minutes. He reported more success.

Additional tests are needed to determine whether the three returned cookies are safe to eat.

Regarding aroma, the astronauts could smell the cookies when they took them out of the oven, except for the first one.

That’s the beauty of space baking, according to former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino. He now teaches at Columbia University and is a paid spokesperson for DoubleTree by Hilton. The hotel chain provided the cookie dough, the same type used for cookies offered to hotel guests. It offers one of the cookies baked in space at the National Air and Space Museum of the Smithsonian Institute for display.

“The memory of home, the connection to home, I think, cannot be emphasized enough,” Massimino said. “From my personal experience … food is pretty important for not only nutrition, but also for the moral to keep people connected to their home and their earth.”

Eating anything other than dehydrated or prepackaged food will be especially important as astronauts return to the moon and further to Mars.

Nanoracks and Zero G Kitchen, a New York City startup that collaborated with the experiment, are considering more experiments for the orbit around the oven and possibly more room equipment. What is now in orbit is essentially food heaters.

There is an added bonus of freshly baked cookies in the room.

“We have made space cookies and milk for Santa Claus this year,” NASA astronaut Christina Koch tweeted.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press