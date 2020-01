First child with flu in Massachusetts dies

Updated: 5:52 AM EST Jan 24, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

STRAIN TOUCHING EARLIER THAN EXPECTED THIS SEASON. JOSH? EMILY: IT’S RIGHT – JOSH: IT’S RIGHT. THIS IS THE 40TH PEDIATRIC FLU DEATH IN THE NATION THIS SEASON. TEENAGER OF WORCESTER COUNTY TESTED POSITIVE FOR INFLUENZA TYPE B, A STRAIN OF VIRUS NORMALLY SEEN LATER IN SEASON. THIS YEAR, INFLUENZA B RELEASED EARLY. >> INFLUENZA B TENDS TO AFFECT YOUNG CHILDREN MORE THAN ADULTS. IT TENDS TO BE LESS SERIOUS. . JOSH: PARENTS WE TALK ABOUT SAYING THEY HAVE SEEN MUCH LONGER ABSENCE LISTS IN SCHOOLS THIS SEASON. OFFICIALS ARE SAYING SO FAR, MORE THAN 20,000 PEOPLE HAVE TAKEN TO THE EUR COMPLAINING SERIOUS SYMPTOMS. PHYSICIANS REMIND EVERYONE THAT IT IS NOT TOO LATE TO GET YOUR FLU SHOT. LIVE IN BOSTON, JOSH BROGADI

First child with flu in Massachusetts dies

Updated: 5:52 AM EST Jan 24, 2020

The first infant flu death in Massachusetts has been reported in Worcester County.

The first infant flu death in Massachusetts has been reported in Worcester County.

.