First case of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed in Massachusetts

Officials at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday the first case of the Wuhan corona virus in the state.

Health officials said a Boston man in his twenties was confirmed to have the virus after he recently traveled to Wuhan, China.

The DPH and the Boston Public Health Commission were informed of the positive test results by the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday evening.

The officials sought medical help shortly after his return to Massachusetts, officials said. He has been isolated since then and will remain isolated until he is cleared by public health officials.

“We are grateful that this young man is recovering and immediately seeking medical help,” Dr. said. Monica Bharel, Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner. “Massachusetts has prepared for a possible case of this new coronavirus and we were lucky that astute clinicians quickly took appropriate measures. Again, the risk to the public of the new coronavirus 2019 remains low in Massachusetts.”

Officials said his few close contacts have been identified and are being checked for signs of symptoms.

“Our priority is not only to protect and inform the people of Boston, but also to help this man continue to recover. We are pleased that he is doing well, “said Rita Nieves, BPHC’s executive director. “We are not currently asking Boston residents to do anything else. The risk for the general public remains low. And we remain confident that we are in a good position to respond to this evolving situation. “

This is the eighth case of the Wuhan corona virus in the United States: three people in California, two in Illinois – a man and a woman – and one person each in Massachusetts, the state of Washington and Arizona.

On Friday, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar declared the new 2019 coronavirus as a public health emergency and ordered all US citizens to return from the center of the outbreak in China to be quarantined for two weeks as a precaution. This followed a statement by the World Health Organization on Thursday that the outbreak of the corona virus is a public health emergency of international concern.

The virus has led to thousands of confirmed cases of human infection in more than 20 countries, with more than 99% of cases in China.

The DPH said the risk to the public from the virus remains low in Massachusetts.

