First Australian laboratory outside of China to replicate the corona virus

As an important breakthrough in the global fight against corona virus, scientists in Australia have developed a laboratory-developed version of the disease.

The experts at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, who have been described as “pioneers” in finding out whether a future vaccine is effective, were the first scientific laboratory outside China to regenerate the virus on Tuesday.

You will now share it with the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe, which in turn will share it with laboratories worldwide – including one from Queensland – involved in the global race to develop a vaccine,

The team of scientists grew the virus from a patient who had been infected since Friday.

The ABC was in the laboratory when scientists discovered that the virus had grown successfully. Mike Catton, the deputy director of the Doherty Institute, confirmed this in three words.

“We have it,” he said. “Fantastic.”

Mike Catton said the discovery was “vital”. Photo: ABC

Dr. Catton told ABC that the discovery was “vital” and would become an important part of the toolkit to show whether vaccines worked, and scientists could test any vaccine against a laboratory-made version of the disease.

In addition, researchers can develop a test to identify people who may be infected with the virus before they show any symptoms.

In Australia, patients with initial coronavirus symptoms are currently being tested in hospital. Samples are sent to the Doherty Institute, the only laboratory in Australia that can test samples a second time and give a 100 percent answer whether someone is infected or not.

However, this could change after the discovery on Tuesday.

The lead scientist at the Doherty Institute, Julian Druce, who at the time of the discovery at Dr. Catton was present, describing it as a significant development in the global understanding of and response to the virus.

“This will be a cornerstone for other laboratories in Australia,” said Dr. Druce.

The growth of the virus also helps experts to better understand the behavior of corona viruses.

The Doherty Institute is the second laboratory in the world to simulate the disease. A laboratory in China was the first, but did not share its discovery with the WHO.

However, the same laboratory published images of the genetic sequence of the disease that helped scientists at the Doherty Institute recreate it.

Dr. Druce said the institute’s scientists had worked hard to learn more about the disease, which has claimed at least 106 lives in China and infected another 4,200 people worldwide.

“It’s been 10 to 12 hours, 2am has ended. So it was pretty busy,” he said.

“We have been designed and planned for an exercise like this for many years. The Doherty Institute was built for this.

“And that’s really why we can get a response to diagnosis, detection, sequencing, and isolation from Friday to today.”

The lead scientist at the Doherty Institute, Julian Druce, celebrated the discovery. Photo: ABC

Australia ‘alarm not alerted’

Dr. Catton, who also works as a pathologist at the Doherty Institute, said Australian scientific institutions are well prepared for outbreaks such as the coronavirus.

“This virus is a three-out-of-four, so it is a level three virus, based on our understanding of SARS (sudden acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome), which are close relatives . ” Said Dr. Catton.

“It’s dangerous, it kills some people, but it doesn’t have the lethality that viruses like Ebola have.”

However, the early diagnosis of an outbreak such as the coronavirus is important, as health authorities around the world have a better chance of containing the spread or at least the severity of the disease.

It was different how much more mobile the world was, he said.

“I would still say that we are vigilant but not alarmed,” said Dr. Catton.

“We shared the view of the national health authorities that there are likely to be cases in Australia. This was not the case with SARS, a similar virus.

“I think there are about 150 million visits to China in countries like Australia a year more than was the case back then.”

A woman is tested in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated. Photo: ABC / Delivered

At this point in time, the coronavirus does not have as high a mortality rate as SARS.

“We know that SARS had a mortality rate of around 10 percent. This (coronavirus) appears to be 3 percent; My personal opinion is that it will turn out to be lower, ”said Dr. Catton.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said there is no known human to human coronavirus transmission in Australia.

“There is no cause for concern in the Australian public, there is no human-to-human transmission of this virus,” he said.

“It is important to mention that we had some media about masks today (ask). The Australian public doesn’t have to wear masks.”

Those who have the disease are kept isolated

All Australian patients are in stable conditions.