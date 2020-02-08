First athlete selected for the Olympic Torch Relay

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) – Greek shooting champion Anna Korakaki will be the first woman in history to start the Olympic torch relay.

Korakaki will attend the Tokyo 2020 flame lighting ceremony at Ancient Olympia on March 12. After high priestess Xanthi Georgiou lit the flame, Korakaki will be the first torchbearer, according to the official website of the Olympic Games.

“It is a great honor for me,” said Korakaki in a statement.

“I am thrilled and think the feelings in ancient Olympia will be even more intense. I look forward to experiencing this moment and I am sure that it will remain in my mind and heart for the rest of my life.”

The Greek Olympic Committee chose Korakaki to do the honor. She won two medals in Rio 2016 – the 25-meter gold medal and the 10-meter air pistol bronze medal.

“It’s a historic moment because for the first time in history, an athlete will be the first torchbearer,” said Spyros Capralos, HOC President and member of the International Olympic Committee, in a statement.

“I believe that Anna Korakaki honored the Greek flag and our country and she deserves it, not only for the two medals at the Rio Olympics, but also for her successes after 2016.”

After the flame lighting ceremony in Olympia, where the original games took place, the torch will travel across Greece for eight days before being handed over to the Tokyo 2020 team during a handover ceremony at Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.

Another Greek athlete, pole vault gold medalist Ekaterina Stefanidi, will be the last to wear the Olympic flame at Panathenaic Stadium on March 19.

The torch is then flown from Greece to Japan.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place from July 24th to August 9th, 2020 and the subsequent Paralympics will end on September 6th.

