The full range of TV shows and films premiered at this year’s SXSW Festival has been announced. The list confirms that several Apple TV + originals will debut at the festival, which is slated for March 13-22 in Austin, Texas.

Announced in a press release, two original Apple TV + shows will make their debut at SXSW this year: “Home” and “Central Park”. The first is a nine-part series devoted to architecture around the world. Here is the description of the show:

From the creative minds behind “Chef’s Table” and “The Defiant Ones”, “Home” is a new series of inventive documentaries that offer viewers an unprecedented look at the most innovative houses in the world, and reveals the imagination that pushes the limits visionaries who dared to dream and build them.

“Central Park” is an animated series directed to Apple TV + by Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, which focuses on a family of watchmen living in Central Park. Here’s how Apple describes the show:

From Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers”), executive producer Nora Smith (“Bob’s Burgers”) and Josh Gad (“Frozen”), “Central Park” is an animated musical series that tells how a family of wardens, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park and, basically, the world. Performers: Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn.

Spike Jonze’s documentary “Beastie Boys Story”, which will be released on Apple TV + on April 24 after its IMAX debut, will also be screened this year at SXSW. Apple’s acquisition of this documentary was only announced earlier this morning, and details can be found in our cover here.

Even though “Home” and “Central Park” will premiere at SXSW, there is no release date for when the shows will arrive on Apple TV +.

Apple TV + will also be on the Television Critics Association Press Tour later this month. It will be the first time that Apple has participated in an industry televised event like this, with the schedule indicating that it will have an exclusive presence on January 19.

