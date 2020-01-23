Firmino scores late to let Liverpool win at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England – Brazilians play together at opposite ends of the field to steer Liverpool 16 points clear in the Premier League and closer to the first English championship title in 30 years.

Roberto Firmino scored the 84th minute winner against Wolverhampton, but the leaders owed keeper Alisson Becker just as much as they passed a tough test in Molineux on Thursday.

After allocating a first league goal in 50 days when Raul Jimenez tied Wolves in the 51st, Alisson made two crucial reflex saves to keep the score at 1-1 before his international teammate struck with a fierce left shot to give Liverpool a earn 14th consecutive league win.

Liverpool has now won 22 of its 23 games this campaign – the only points lost were a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October – and are unbeaten in 40 league games, going back to last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team can extend the lead to 19 points by winning the game in West Ham next week, but is unlikely to have any forward Sadio Mane for that game.

Mane left the field after 33 minutes after a hamstring injury and was replaced by Takumi Minamino for his league debut. He became the ninth Japanese player to play in the Premier League.

Liverpool was leading 1-0 at that time, with Captain Jordan Henderson in the eighth minute in the corner of Trent Alexander-Arnold on his way to return the 10th assist of the competition season.

It was Henderson who played in Firmino to score his eighth league goal – all of whom have disappeared from home.

“It was an intense game, but we kept going and fighting,” says Henderson, who will be Liverpool’s first captain to lift the league trophy since 1990.

“You’ll probably be bored if I say so, but it’s about the next game. I want to continue. Every game is the biggest of the season.”

Alisson has given Liverpool extra safety at the back since his arrival from Roma in the low season of 2018 and his two saves were crucial. The first came with his feet to keep out a low shot from Adama Traore, who had previously crossed over to Jimenez to score.

Then Jimenez was played on, but his shot from a sharp angle was blocked by the vast Alisson.

“We did not panic,” Klopp said, “but we were not in the mood that I wanted us to be there when we went up 1-0.”

