Firm will pay out you $1,000 to binge-view each and every Harry Potter movie whilst in quarantine

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Calling all witches, wizards, and muggles. We have a challenge for you.

When most every person is stuck at dwelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just one company is encouraging you to binge-look at the Harry Potter movies.

EDsmart announced this 7 days that they will shell out 5 people today $41.50 an hour furthermore $1,000 to watch all eight Harry Potter movies and the spin-off Amazing Beasts motion pictures.

These folks will also obtain a duplicate of the entire 8-movie Harry Potter selection on Blu-Ray and a Harry Potter marathon survival kit showcasing: Harry Potter Butterbeer Caramel Corn & Containers, Harry Potter Jelly Gummy Candy Slugs, Bertie Botts Each and every Flavour Jelly Beans & Chocolate Crispy Frog, a Harry Potter Gryffindor snuggie, a Hogwarts Alumni stainless metal insulated tumbler, and a $100 GrubHub gift card.

“Most of the Muggle earth is battling with self-isolation and not having a standard routine–like we’re all residing in the cabinet below the stairs at 4 Privet Push, Little Whinging,” the organization wrote on its work posting.

The corporation claims it will acquire 25 hrs and 6 minutes to full the endeavor.

The perfect applicant will be social-media savvy, at the very least 18 yrs previous and a die-hard Harry Potter enthusiast.

After the 5 members enjoy all the films, they will be questioned to rank each individual film and create about their expertise on line.

Programs must be submitted by be May 15, 2020.

Click on listed here for the application and total record or principles.