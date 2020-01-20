Fires set the stage for irreversible forest losses in Australia

Australia’s forests are burning at an unprecedented rate, and scientists say the landscape is constantly changing as the warming climate brings about profound changes on the continent of the island.

Heat waves and drought have led to larger and more frequent fires in parts of Australia, which this season total around 104,000 square kilometers (40,000 square miles), an area about the size of Ohio.

Given the ongoing flames in the south-east of the country, government officials are planning to repopulate burned areas to accelerate forest revitalization, which could otherwise take decades or even centuries.

However, some scientists and forest professionals doubt that reseeding and other intervention efforts can match the extent of the destruction.

The fires since September have killed 28 people and burned more than 2,600 houses.

Before the recent forest fires, ecologists divided Australia’s native vegetation into two categories: fire-adapted landscapes that burn regularly and those that don’t. This distinction became less important in the recent fires – even rainforests and peat swamps have caught fire and are likely to change them forever.

Flames blazed through jungles that had been dried up by drought, such as the Eungella National Park, where fog was replaced by smoke.

“Everyone would have said that these forests are not burning, there is not enough material and they are wet.

They did that, ”said forest restoration expert Sebastian Pfautsch, a researcher at Western Sydney University.

“Climate change is happening now and we are seeing the effects,” he said.

High temperatures, periods of drought and more frequent forest fires – all in connection with climate change – could make it impossible for scientists to completely restore even fire-adapted forests.

“The normal recovery processes will be less effective and take longer,” said Roger Kitching, an ecologist at Griffith University in Queensland.

“Instead of an ecosystem that takes a decade, it can take a century or more to recover, provided we don’t have a new branding season of that size soon.”

In the Australian Alps, the highest mountain range on the continent, young stocks of mountain ash burned, which are not expected to burn because of their minimal leaves.

Fire extinguished this year is sown again after fires in 2013.

The mountain ash, the tallest flowering trees in the world, is almost 90 meters high and lives for hundreds of years.

They are an icon in southeastern Australia, comparable to the redwoods in Northern California, and are highly valued by the timber industry.

“I expect large areas of (tree) loss this year, mainly because we don’t have enough seeds to sow them,” said Owen Bassett of Forest Solutions, a private company that works with government agencies to clear forests Helicopters to re-sow the following fires.

Bassett plans to send teams to climb trees in parts of Victoria that have not been burned to harvest seed pods.

But he expects to get at most a ton of seeds this year, about a tenth of what he said is needed.

Fire is a normal part of the life cycle of an ash forest and clears out older stocks to make room for new growth. However, the extent and intensity of this year’s fires left few surviving trees in many areas.

Every four to five years, ash forests in parts of Victoria have been hit by forest fires, which has resulted in less marketable tree species or meadows.

“If a young ash forest is burned and killed and we cannot sow it again, it will be lost,” said Bassett.

The changing landscape has a significant impact on Australia’s diverse wildlife.

For example, the fires in Eungella National Park threaten “frogs and reptiles that don’t live anywhere else,” said Diana Fisher, an ecologist at the University of Queensland.

Fires usually burn through the forest in patchwork and leave unburned protected areas from which plant and animal species can spread.

The mega-fires in parts of Australia, however, devour everything that gets in their way and leave little room for this kind of recreation, Griffith Universitys Kitching said.

Climate experts say that fires will continue to burn with increasing frequency in both Australia and western North America, as global warming temperatures and drier weather change ecosystems.

The catastrophic magnitude of the flames in so many places provides the “clearest signal yet” that climate change is driving fire activity, said Leroy Westerling, professor of fire science at the University of Alberta.

“It’s in Canada, California, Greece, Portugal, Australia,” said Westerling. “This is a sign of what we can expect – a new reality.

I prefer not to use the term “new normality”. This is more of a downward spiral. ‘

Forests can shift over time.

However, this usually happens over thousands of years and not over the decades in which the climate has warmed.

This photo by Sebastian Pfautsch from 2010 shows an ash forest that burned down during forest fires in 2009. (Sebastian Pfautsch via AP)

Most of the nearly 64,000 square kilometers burned in Victoria and New South Wales are forested, according to scientists in New South Wales and the Victorian government.

In comparison, according to NASA research scientist Niels Andela and research professor Louis Giglio from the University of Maryland, an average of 4,100 square kilometers of forest were burned in Australia in 2002.

Unlike grasslands, where the vast majority of annual forest fire damage occurs in Australia, the forests can no longer regenerate in a few years. “We speak of forests for decades, especially in drier climates,” said Andela.

According to Owen Price, a senior research fellow at the University of Wollongong who specializes in risk management of bush fires, it can be assumed that most forest areas will eventually regenerate.

But he said repeated fires would make some more likely to become grasslands or open forests.

Price and others have started to find creative ways to counter the changes, such as installing sprinkler systems in rainforests to protect them from drought and fire, or closing forest areas to all visitors at times of high fire risk to prevent accidental inflammation prevent.

Officials may also need to radically rethink recognized forest management practices, said Pfautsch, the researcher from West Sydney.

This could mean that trees will be planted in areas where they may not be suitable at the moment, but in 50 years if climate change continues.

“We cannot expect species to move 200 kilometers to achieve a cooler climate,” said Pfautsch. “It doesn’t look like there is a trend reversal in all of this. It just speeds up.”