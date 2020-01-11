BURRAGATE, Australia – Another firefighter died during the fight against the Australian natural fire and the Prime Minister on Sunday said his government adapted and built resilience against the fire hazard of climate change.

The firefighter – one of the few professionals among mainly voluntary brigades who set fire to Southeast Australia – died on Saturday near Omeo in the state of Victoria, said Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp. No details of the circumstances have been released.

The tragedy brings the death toll to at least 27 people in a crisis that has destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched a larger area since September in the US state of Indiana. Four of the victims were firefighters.

Authorities use a relatively benign weather forecast in Southeast Australia for a week or more to consolidate containment lines around dozens of fires that are likely to burn for weeks without heavy rainfall. The postponement of severe fire conditions promises to be the longest of the current burning season.

The crisis has led to accusations that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government must take more action to combat climate change, which, according to experts, has exacerbated the fire. Thousands of protesters met in Sydney and Melbourne late Friday and called on Morrison to resign and Australia would take a harder turn against global warming.

Morrison said his government developed a national disaster risk reduction framework within the Ministry of the Interior that deals with forest fires, cyclones, floods and droughts. The government was working through the details of the framework with local governments.

“This is a longer-term risk model that addresses one of the major challenges in response to climate change and that is the resilience and adaptation that we need in our community across the country to tackle longer, warmer, drier seasons that increase the risk of bushfire, “Morrison told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Morrison said his government accepted that climate change led to longer, warmer and drier summers, despite the fact that junior government legislator George Christensen published on social media last weekend that the cause of the last fires was arson instead of man-made climate change. Another junior legislator Craig Kelly has also publicly denied any link between climate change and fire crisis.

State authorities have said that a minority of fires are intentionally lit.

“The government’s policy is determined by the government. Our party room has a wide range of views, “Morrison said of those within the government who reject regular climate science.

Although the fire threat is most acute in rural communities, wildfire smoke that has stifled some of Australia’s largest cities reminds many urban Australians of the unfolding disaster.

The sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House were lit on Saturday night to show support for firefighters and forest-affected communities. The display contained messages and photos of firefighters who had been fighting with forest fires in recent months.

Associated Press writer Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report

Nick Perry, The Associated Press