Firefox now shows which telemetry data it collects about you

Image: ZDNet

There is now a special page in the Firefox browser where users can see which telemetry data Mozilla collects from their browser.

Accessible by typing about: telemetry in the browser’s URL address bar, this new section is a recent addition to Firefox.

The page displays in-depth technical information about browser settings, installed add-ons, OS / hardware information, browser session details, and active processes.

The information is what you would expect from a software vendor to gather about users to resolve bugs and keep a statistical overview of its user base.

A Firefox engineer told ZDNet that the page was created primarily for selfish reasons, to help engineers debug Firefox test installations. However, it was also permitted to send to the stable branch as a PR move, to reassure users about the type of data that the browser-maker collects from his users.

The move is in line with what Mozilla has done over the past two years, calling for more privacy control in the browser and openness about its practices, in stark contrast to what other browser makers have done over the past ten years.

Although Mozilla has had its missteps – the most striking is the Mr.Robot add-on incident – the organization has mainly been open to dealing with users.

Even before telemetry for Firefox was added, the organization listed on its website all the telemetry data it collected from users, and the reasons why.

But in addition to debugging and staging new version implementations, these telemetry data are also the basis for the Firefox Public Data Report, a web portal with weekly updated usage statistics from Firefox.

However, if users still feel uncomfortable about allowing Mozilla to collect even the most basic details about their browser installation, they can disable Firefox’s telemetry feature through the Settings section of the browser on about: preferences # privacy in the “Data collection and use of Firefox“section

Image: ZDNet