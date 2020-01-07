Firefox 72 blocks fingerprint scripts by default and reworks notification popups

Loading...

Enlarge / Mozilla’s office in San Francisco.

Mozilla has released Firefox 72, an update that, like many other recent browser updates, focuses on privacy features, particularly fingerprint handling and a new way to manage website requests to send notifications to you.

In a previous update to Firefox, Mozilla made it possible to completely block website notifications. However, this update also offers this new, supposedly more manageable variant. Instead of displaying these requirements as a pop-up that interrupts your experience, a speech bubble now appears in the address bar that you can use to sign up for notifications – similar to other types of pop-ups, like some modern browsers. Tries.

The other important feature of Firefox 72 is another extension of the browser’s Enhanced Tracking Protection feature. The browser now blocks fingerprint scripts by default for all users. Mozilla introduced advanced tracking protection a few versions ago and recently enabled it by default. In a previous report, we discussed some other aspects of enhanced tracking protection.

This change continues with tracker blocking and auto-play to continue Mozilla’s focus on privacy. Of course, other browsers also follow a similar track.

72 also enables picture-in-picture video on Mac and Linux computers. “Select the blue icon on the right edge of a video to open a floating window where you can continue working in other tabs or apps,” Mozilla said in a blog post about the update. And as usual, there are a number of security updates that you can read about in the Mozilla security portal.

Firefox 72 is available to all users as of today.