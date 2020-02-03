Fireflies are threatened with extinction due to habitat loss, pesticides and artificial light

MEDFORD, wrong. – Fireflies all over the world light up the night with their glittering bodies, but scientists say this magical image is being threatened – with the loss of their natural habitats, the use of pesticides and artificial light, which causes some of the 2,000 or so species threatened with extinction.

Habitat loss leads to the decline of many animal species, some of which suffer from fireflies because they need certain environmental conditions to complete their life cycle, said Sara Lewis, a biology professor at Tufts University, who led the study published Monday in the journal Bioscience . .

She said, for example, that a Malaysian firefly (Pteroptyx tener), famous for its synchronized flashy displays, needs mangroves and the plants they contain to breed, but in Malaysia, mangrove swamps have been turned into palm oil plantations and aquaculture farms.

More surprisingly, the researchers found that the use of artificial light at night, something that has grown exponentially in the last century, was the second most serious threat to animals.

Skyglow

Artificial light includes both direct lighting, such as street lighting and billboards, as well as skyglow, a more diffuse lighting that spreads outside urban centers and can be brighter than a full moon.

“In addition to disrupting natural biorhythms – including ours – light pollution really makes a couple of fire-fly rituals,” said Avalon Owens, a PhD student in biology at Tufts and co-author of the study, in a press release.

Many fireflies rely on bioluminescence – chemical reactions in their bodies that make them light up – to find and attract partners, and too much artificial light can disrupt this relationship. Switching to energy-efficient, bright LEDs does not help, says Owens.

The study noted that, according to conservative estimates, more than 23% of the planet’s land area now experiences some degree of artificial brightness at night.

The authors of the study, affiliated with the International Union for Conservation or Nature Firefly Specialist Group, interviewed 350 members of the Fireflyers International Network to catalog the insect threats.

They said that more monitoring studies, with long-term data, were needed to understand to what extent the populations of fireflies decreased. Most evidence about firefly numbers is anecdotal, they said.

Dave Goulson, professor of biology at the University of Sussex in the UK, said the ranking of habitat loss as the main driver, with pesticides a major secondary concern, is in line with what is believed to be more insect decline. cause. wide.

“Of course, fireflies are particularly vulnerable to light pollution, more than perhaps any other insect group, so it makes sense that this is a major concern,” said Goulson, who was not involved in the study.

Scientists have described “silent apocalypse” among insect populations, with 41% of insect species threatened with extinction, according to a recent report on insect decline for the UK Wildlife Trusts, written by Goulson.

The firefly paper emphasized the risk of insecticides, such as neonicotinoids, used in the US for corn and soybean seeds.

Firefly tourism

Another factor was what the authors called ‘firefly tourism’. In places such as Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia, it has long been a recreational activity to watch the spectacular light shows set up by some types of fireflies. However, it is now becoming increasingly popular and widespread, attracting more than 200,000 visitors a year, which has an impact on the number of fireflies.

In Thailand, the authors said motorboat traffic along mangrove rivers in Thailand toppled trees and eroded riverside and destroyed habitat, while flying species were trampled on by tourists in North Carolina and Nanacampila in Mexico.

The authors said that guidelines were needed to set up and manage tourist sites describing the best way to protect fireflies from trapping, light pollution and pesticides.

“Our goal is to make this knowledge available to land managers, policy makers and firefly fans everywhere,” said co-author Sonny Wong of the Malaysian Nature Society. “We want to ensure that fireflies continue to illuminate our nights for a very long time.”

