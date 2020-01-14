Day two in Padre Las Casas saw our crews go to work.

It was a tough day for firefighters without borders – Canada Bomberos Project crews when we hit the local firefighters with the important but mentally draining materials. The firefighters were divided into two groups and consisted of medical training, knots, fire chemical reaction, stages of fire and firefighter safety.

Each group had three hours to learn the material before switching to the other group.

It was a long day full of technical information, along with videos, descriptions and of course translation.

During the medical training, the instructors ensured that the locals were familiar with the resuscitation and suffocation procedures of the previous day before introducing basic care for burns, breaks, bleeding and heat stroke.

The firemen were busy all the time and were sponges who caught all the information we threw at them.

The other group, meanwhile, was learning how to be safe in a fire scene to protect themselves and their fellow firefighters, how to do a scene size to understand what they might end up in, fire behavior to help them tell how far along is a brand and everyone’s favorite thing, knots.

All instructors were enthusiastic about how involved everyone was and eager to learn.

It gave us great pride in knowing that they absorb what we teach.

For fun, an instructor occasionally shouted “Fire! Fire! Fire!” And we would see how quickly the firefighters responded, or an instructor would just fall to the floor and the firefighters should practice their medical training.

After a short stop after we packed up for the day, the instructors and our guides went into the mountains for a short stop at El Palero Piscina Amury. The view was breathtaking and we were very pleased to sit and stay.

Day two was another success and we look forward to testing the practical knowledge we have gained today on the third day.

.