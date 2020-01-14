Firefighters Without Borders: Getting down to business

Two-day training focused on theory to ensure that local firefighters have the skills they need to better serve their communities. (Photo: Amanda Smith / Quinte News)

Day two in Padre Las Casas saw our crews go to work.

It was a tough day for firefighters without borders – Canada Bomberos Project crews when we hit the local firefighters with the important but mentally draining materials. The firefighters were divided into two groups and consisted of medical training, knots, fire chemical reaction, stages of fire and firefighter safety.

Each group had three hours to learn the material before switching to the other group.

It was a long day full of technical information, along with videos, descriptions and of course translation.

During the medical training, the instructors ensured that the locals were familiar with the resuscitation and suffocation procedures of the previous day before introducing basic care for burns, breaks, bleeding and heat stroke.

Local firefighters practice a new skill during training. (Photo: Amanda Smith / Quinte News)

Truck controls in San Francisco Vincentillo as part of the Firefighters Without Borders Dominican Republic project. (Submitted photo)

The firemen were busy all the time and were sponges who caught all the information we threw at them.

The other group, meanwhile, was learning how to be safe in a fire scene to protect themselves and their fellow firefighters, how to do a scene size to understand what they might end up in, fire behavior to help them tell how far along is a brand and everyone’s favorite thing, knots.

All instructors were enthusiastic about how involved everyone was and eager to learn.

It gave us great pride in knowing that they absorb what we teach.

Even the smallest eyes pay attention to the skills being taught as part of the Firefighters Without Borders project in Vincentillo, San Francisco. (Submitted photo)

For fun, an instructor occasionally shouted “Fire! Fire! Fire!” And we would see how quickly the firefighters responded, or an instructor would just fall to the floor and the firefighters should practice their medical training.

After a short stop after we packed up for the day, the instructors and our guides went into the mountains for a short stop at El Palero Piscina Amury. The view was breathtaking and we were very pleased to sit and stay.

The crew of Padre Las Casas went to a mountain top after a training advertisement in the beautiful landscape and breathtaking views. (Submitted photo)

Day two was another success and we look forward to testing the practical knowledge we have gained today on the third day.

Ryan Laliberte shows how to tie a knot during the training for Padre Las Casas firefighters. (Photo: Amanda Smith / Quinte News)

Padre Las Casa firefighters show their new skills during a training session. (Photo: Amanda Smith / Quinte News)

