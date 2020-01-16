Firefighters without borders: departure with a new family

The day was here, the last training day in Padre Las Casas had arrived.

We had planned a very full day of hands-on training when we had almost completed our Bomberos Project trip to Firefighters Without Borders.

Again, more than 40 firefighters were present and we divided them into two groups.

One group had the opportunity to cut a car into pieces and apply part of the knowledge they had learned the day before. For many firefighters present, they recognized the burned-out scale of the SUV that we cut off from a car fire a week earlier.

Everyone was very enthusiastic about cutting apart a car and they learned how to remove a door, do a roof flap, a side removal and a complete roof removal.

The part they were less enthusiastic about was how hot it became when wearing equipment that did the automatic extraction and how difficult it is to cut only a few times.

But just as they had done all week, the groups persisted and achieved what needed to be done.

The second group went to an old, unused farm field in the neighborhood and learned about fire development, read smoke and was given the opportunity to see how quickly a fire can grow in a house thanks to a number of safes built earlier in the week.

After lunch, the firefighters, their chief and the mayor held a small ceremony for us to thank us for making the journey, taking time to teach their firefighters how to better protect their communities and their citizens.

After we had sorted out the stuff we left for three different departments, we stacked in the van and went to Barahona to put things out in the third hall.

It meant so much to these firefighters who were stationed from a station without a truck, two rooms and no electricity. They had fitness equipment outside and no roof above part of their building.

There were no words to describe the feeling that these firefighters had traveled for 90 minutes each day to be trained by us, received bunker equipment and how happy they were.

This week was so worthwhile for all involved and we are so proud of what we have been able to pass on to people we will forever call our brothers and sisters.

We may have passed on knowledge to help them become better at their jobs, but they have taught us just as much.

This trip was the most humiliating and rewarding week and we can’t wait to do it again.

.