Firefighters without borders: adaptation to rapid changes

If the challenge was earlier this week, day three of the training could be summarized with adapt.

The Firefighters Without Borders Canada – Bombero Project Padre Las Casas crew knew that today would be a long day, because we started with the practical skills, building on the theory that was learned the day before.

But before the day could begin, we were struck by bad news, one of the fireman who trained with us, his daughter died during delivery. This was the second death notice for our group in the same number of days.

As a sign of respect for our fellow fire family, we started the day with a moment of silence for both families.

We were expecting a smaller group of participants based solely on the events of the day, but we still had more than 30 people present, so the instructors divided everyone into two groups and we started our day.

One group learned about car liberation and was given the opportunity to learn about the Jaws of Life. The other group learned about hoses, sprayers, flaking a crossbar, setting up a crossbar and wild land fires.

The two groups then switched before they went for lunch.

After lunch everyone had the opportunity to ‘play’, so to speak. The local firefighters were given the opportunity to work with the Jaws of Life and break some re-bar and the other group learned how to work with two different hose diameters and nozzles.

After we packed the day, we went back to the hotel and boarded our station blues to go to one of the funerals in nearby Bohechio.

We stopped at the funeral and the whole street was closed to this family while they mourned. A funeral in the Dominican Republic happens immediately because they don’t embalming the body like we do at home, but the entire mourning period lasts nine days.

We stopped at the Bohechio fire department, led by a female chef. There are 186 fire commanders in the Dominican Republic, only three chiefs are female.

The Bohechio hall is without a fire engine but has a large water source in an aqueduct that contains 5000 liters of water. When Bohechio is lit, the Padre Las Casas truck is switched on.

We wanted to know more about water sources because a water pipe had cracked, leaving neighboring Padre Las Casas without water and the tanker could not be refilled after we emptied it during the afternoon training.

On the way back to Padre Las Casas we passed a river and Victor, one of our hosts for the week, said there was access to the river for the truck, but he didn’t think the truck could be filled via drafting.

We stopped at the fire station and took a look. They had all the necessary equipment to make it work, so the chief called truck driver Manuel and after thinking our idea was crazy and there was no way it would work, six of us jumped in the truck with Manuel while the rest got into the van and went back to the river.

In the beginning we tried it, because we had three boys from a rural hall in Quinte West who got up all the time and worked out nods.

It took a few minutes, but the boys were able to fill the tank and the look of surprise on the faces of Manuel and the Chief made it all worthwhile.

Then it was time to empty the tank and teach Manuel how to do it himself.

He learned how to pull to fill the tank, how to run the deck gun from the water source and how to run the deck gun while the tank was being filled.

They were both so happy that they now had the opportunity to fill the truck with water, even when the city was without water; which often happens.

We even caught the attention of some residents watching the bridge while this large group of foreigners were shooting water from the top of a fire truck on the edge of the river.

We went back to the fire station and called it a day because everyone is looking forward to the last training day, where the plan is to put all their skills to the test, because the groups will cut some cars and fire a few.

Tomorrow is a great way to end a great week.

