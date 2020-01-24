Firefighters respond to fire from three alarms in Hanover

Updated: 3:20 p.m. EST Jan 24, 2020

On Friday afternoon, firefighters intervened in a district of Hanover where flames and dark plumes of black smoke were seen on several industrial buildings, reported Wicked Local / Hanover.

The sound of explosions was also heard near properties on Winter Street, which has residential properties to the east of the road and industrial buildings to the west.

Frank Correira, the owner of a multi-storey property at 175 Winter Street, said the burning building included a garage and was near several propane tanks, including one he had recently dropped off. He said that a truck was in the garage.

Several ladder trucks were used to pour water over a burning hangar. Fire trucks from Rockland, Whitman, Hanover and Pembroke have been staged on Winter Street, which is closed to all other traffic.

Correira said her adult son was in the building when someone told him to go out because it was on fire.

