Firefighters Rescue Salt Lake Woman In Burning Apartment

SALT LAKE CITY – Firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment that caught fire around 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Crews from Salt Lake City Station 11 arrived at Windsor Park Apartments to find a burning third floor apartment and a woman trapped inside. Salt Lake fire captain Tony Stowe said the woman or a family member called the emergency teams.

“She was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for exposure to heat and smoke,” said Stowe. “She was the only one in the apartment at the time. Her son arrived at the scene and went to the hospital with her. “

The two-alarm fire destroyed several rooms in the apartment and damaged the attic, he said.

“We managed to get on the attic of the fire fairly quickly and bring it down,” he said, noting that there was “minimal charring”.

Investigators were on site but did not enter to try to determine a cause late Friday.

“They’re still working on hot spots and doing recovery overhauls inside the structure,” said Stowe. “It will be a little bit before we go in there and work on it.”

Six engines and two trucks responded, which means that approximately 34 firefighters and 10 support staff were on hand to put out the fire.

No firefighter was injured in the rescue or firefighting, and the woman was taken to hospital in fair condition, said Stowe.