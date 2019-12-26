Loading...

Firefighters rescue ice cub

The 8 month old puppy fell to the ice after playing in a backyard.

Updated: 1:51 PM EST December 26, 2019

Members of the Argyle-Adams Volunteer Fire Department rescued an 8-month-old puppy that fell through an ice sheet on a frozen lake. In the video above, you can see the dog shivering while firefighters slowly cross the fragile ice. You can hear others calling the dog, a German shepherd named Pepper, off camera. The ice began to give way to its combined weight, but two firefighters were able to get the dog out of the icy water, and he managed to hurry away. The video ends with the two grabbing their ropes to be removed.

