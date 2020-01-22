Firefighters in West Yorkshire take longer to reach the worst fires compared to five years ago

Firefighters in West Yorkshire took more than half a minute longer to hit the heaviest fires last year than five years ago, new numbers show.

The Fire Brigades Union warns that seconds “could be the difference between life and death” and blames fire and emergency services cuts for increasing response times across England.

Home office data show that West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service took an average of eight minutes and 24 seconds to reach the primary fires in 2018-19.

This means that firefighters took 35 seconds longer last year than in 2013-14, while the average response time increased by one second from 2017 to 18.

Primary fires are the most serious and can cause personal injury or property damage.

Total response times for England’s fire and emergency services are measured based on the time elapsed between the first call and the first vehicle arriving in the incident.

In West Yorkshire, call processing took an average of one minute and 22 seconds between 2018 and 2019, while the turnout for the crew was approximately one minute and 29 seconds.

Driving to the scene took up most of the service’s response time. The average drive to primary fires took five minutes and 32 seconds – 19 seconds longer than 2013-14.

Nationwide, the average response time to primary fires in the period 2018-19 was eight minutes and 49 seconds, which has increased by 33 seconds since 2013/14.

The Home Office said the increase was “due to the increase in average travel time,” adding that slower responses to primary fires were due to changing traffic conditions and the control room staff who asked more questions about the required risk and required Being able to better assess presence.

Matt Wrack, Secretary General of the Fire Brigade Union, however said that cutbacks in services over several years had an “amazing” impact on response times.

He said, “In a fire, seconds can make the difference between life and death. So these numbers are incredibly alarming. Services have been brought to the point, and it is obvious that firefighters with fewer firefighters and scarce resources take longer to catch fire, putting lives and businesses at risk.

“This is only part of the picture. For many services, the crew of fire engines is improper. So there is no guarantee that a safe number of firefighters will be on board when they arrive.

“Response times have gradually slowed down, but the impact over several years is amazing. The government urgently needs to invest in our services and, above all, we need national standards to set the required response time. Every second counts.”

Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector for Fire and Emergency Services recently published a pioneering report saying that there are “undesirable” differences between the response of services across England to incidents.

The report urges leaders, fire and rescue and unions to take “bold, long-term decisions” to bring about “substantial reforms” for the sector.