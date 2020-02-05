Firefighters in California return home after volunteering to fight flames in Australia

LOS ANGELES – Capt. Leonard Dimaculangan embraced his daughter for the first time in a month after fighting flames halfway the world in Australia.

“I’m glad he can help me with my homework now,” Dimaculangan’s daughter, Promise joked.

Dimaculangan and 19 other firefighters with the Angeles National Forest returned to California on Wednesday after they signed up to help control the devastating forest fires in Australia.

While firefighters created firebreak lines and cut down burned trees or tidied them up like they often did at home, they had to learn how to deal with burning eucalyptus trees and the lingo of their counterparts.

“The dead trees are called” hooks and eyes “in California and they call them” deer “in Australia,” Dimaculangan explained at the homecoming, held at station 5 of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Since the burning season began in late July, large parts of Australia have been destroyed by the worst forest fires in decades.

More than 20 people have been killed and millions of hectares of land are scorched. New South Wales is the most affected state, with thousands of houses destroyed or damaged.

Thousands of paid and voluntary firefighters have worked around the clock while fighting forest fires. At the end of last year, the United States made an international effort to support them.

“They are very professional. They know their business, they know the work that needs to be done and many of their strategy and performance are similar to ours, “said fireman Jonathan Merager.

Merager’s wife, Starlyn, was happy to see her husband unharmed because “something could have gone wrong.”

With every call and text message to her husband, she constantly reminded him to be smart and to keep ‘one foot in black’.

“It means keeping one foot in the area that has already been burned. If the fire starts to burn on you, you can get into the burned area quickly, so you don’t get burned, “said Starlyn Merager.

It is not the first time that the countries have helped each other. Australia and New Zealand have been sending firefighters to the United States for over 15 years, says the US Forest Service.

In 2018, nearly 140 firefighters from Australia and New Zealand were deployed in California, Oregon and Washington for almost a month. They relieved exhausted firefighters who fought against the deadly Carr fire near Redding, California, and helped with helicopter operations. The last time American firefighters worked in Australia was 2010.

