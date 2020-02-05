Firefighters fight against heavy flames in the South Boston duplex

Updated: 6:20 PM EST February 5, 2020

Boston firefighters fought a fire with four alarms in a duplex in South Boston on Wednesday night, according to firefighters. Street.Fire officials said the fire broke out at around 5:20 PM and set fire to one side of the duplex, located at 409 E. Seventh St., and that flames had spread to the other side at 411 E. Seventh St Photos and videos of witnesses also show flames emerging from the building, like heavy smoke rising from the duplex. The flames were knocked down shortly after 6 pm, according to the Boston Fire Department. Multiple hoses are used to extinguish the fire. WCVB has a crew on site who will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

Boston firefighters fought a fire with four alarms in a duplex in South Boston on Wednesday night, according to the fire department.

Photos tweeted by the Boston Fire Department show heavy flames shooting through the roof of the 2 1/2 storey building on East Seventh Street.

Firefighters said the fire broke out at 5:20 PM. and set fire to one side of the duplex, located at 409 E. Seventh St., and those flames spread to the other side at 411 E. Seventh St.

Heavy fire through the roof of the 2 1/2 storey duplex, companies have exposed fire to the building 411 E Seventh St. A 4th alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/TntA4EXFJB

– Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 5, 2020

Photos and videos from witnesses also show flames emerging from the building, as well as heavy smoke rising from the duplex.

The flames were brought down shortly after 6 pm, according to the Boston Fire Department. Multiple hoses are used to control the fire.

WCVB has a crew on site who will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

.