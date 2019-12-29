Loading...

Firefighters fight a big fire in a garage next to Brockton's house

Updated: 1:45 PM EST December 29, 2019

Firefighters were fighting a fire in a two-alarm garage next to a house in Brockton on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported at 140 Market Street just after noon. The photos and video of the scene showed smoke and flames coming from a garage located next to a house. The photos seemed to show two vehicles near or inside the garage. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Firefighters were fighting a fire in a two-alarm garage next to a house in Brockton on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 140 Market Street just after noon.

The photos and video of the scene showed smoke and flames coming from a garage located next to a house. The photos seemed to show two vehicles near or inside the garage.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

.