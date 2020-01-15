(Casper firefighters, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – One person sustained minor injuries after driving over the edge of the Casper Mountain viewpoint on Tuesday, January 14th.

“The response to mutual aid in this county has been great,” said Leighton Burgen, the Natrona County Fire District’s public information officer, on Wednesday. He was one of the firefighters who answered Tuesday evening. “It was a staff-intensive call.”

He added that without the help of the various departments, the rescue operation could have taken much longer, which could have made the situation more serious given the wind and weather conditions.

Since Casper Mountain Road is Wyoming Highway 251, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was responsible for the scene. According to the WHP, according to Burgen, the vehicle hit a snow bank along the guardrail, which acted as a kind of ramp and sent the vehicle over the edge.

It stopped about 200 feet down the slope of the mountain. Burgen says that, according to his observations, the railing may have been bent down by the impact on the vehicle, but not broken.

Two MPs from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and a medic from the Wyoming Medical Center were the first to go down to the place where the vehicle was located.

According to Burgen, the WMC medic carried out a preliminary medical examination of the patient in the vehicle at this time.

When the teams from Natrona County and Casper Fire-EMS arrived, they started a so-called “low-angle” rescue operation.

Eric Christensen, Casper Fire Department information officer, was not on site, but explained aspects of the rescue operation on Wednesday.

He said that there are both low-angle and high-angle rope rescue operations in rescue terminology. Christensen adds that the vertical grade of a rescue operation is part of the classification and that the type of site is also remarkable.

He said that “high angle” rope rescue essentially refers to situations where there is a risk of death or serious injury if a rope system fails, while “low angle” refers to situations where this risk is not as serious.

If the angle of the operation is relatively small, but the terrain below is a rocky boulder field, this can be considered a high-angle operation, whereas a grassy terrain operation below can be classified as a low-angle operation. Angle.”

“High-angle” operations use a safety rope, while “low-angle” operations use only a main rope to lower the responders.

Christensen says firefighters are anchoring a fire truck at Lookout Point on Tuesday. They used a second truck to divert the rope so that the personnel had more space to work during the drop.

A so-called “Stokes basket” at the end of the rope was used to lower some firefighters to the location of the vehicle. This basket is a rescue stretcher with which a patient can be brought to safety or treated.

Since the driver of the vehicle had only minor injuries on Tuesday, he was able to get out of the vehicle and walk independently. According to Christensen, the firefighters put the person in a harness to make sure they didn’t slip as they drove up the mountainside.

“Our priority is patient access,” says Christensen.

As soon as the person had returned to the Lookout Point, they were transferred to the care of WMC emergency services.

According to Burgen, the mountain is under the jurisdiction of the district, but it wanted to express its appreciation for the mutual help. The Casper firefighters were brought to the location of the car, while the Natrona County and Casper firefighters managed the rope system and brought the effort up from above.

Casper firefighter Micah Rush was one of those who responded on Tuesday evening. Burgen says that Rush is a rope rescue specialist and worked as part of the freight forwarding team.

Rush also offers rope rescue training for firefighters in Natrona County through its company “Peak Rescue”. Christensen is also one of Peak Rescue’s key instructors.

District firefighters also take courses from a number of other organizations that provide such training nationwide. Burgen says they try to practice their rope rescue skills on a monthly basis when time allows to stay fresh.

“We have to be an all-rounder,” added Burgen.

Christensen says the Casper firefighters begin their rope rescue training on the ground. You will learn and practice building rope systems.

Then they practice their skills on a tower in the regional fire service training facility in Casper. Christensen adds that firefighters can be trained on-site on the mountain or in Fremont Canyon once they have improved their skills on the ground and on the tower.

Christen says the Casper firefighters responded on Monday to Engine 2 from Station 2 and Engine 1 from Station 1, Rescue 1 and Fire 1, among others.

According to Burgen, the county dispatched two firefighters with Group 7-2 crew. This is the county’s heavy rescue team, which is used in large rope rescue operations. He also participated in the answer and represented Group 7 of the district.