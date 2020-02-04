Firefighter in Florida goes viral thanks to dance videos made for his newborn son in NICU

ORLANDO – A Florida father called it a silly thing he did for his son, who is in the NICU, but it touched the hearts of people around the world.

Parents will move heaven and earth for their children, and Chris Askew is a good example of that.

Askew has recorded videos on the TikTok app for his newborn son Dylan – who dances and then publishes them for the entire world.

“I’m just crazy, and I woke up the next morning and had a view of 500,000,” Askew said.

Dylan was born in mid-January, two months early. He weighed just over four pounds. With his son fighting for his life, Askew, a fireman in the province of Seminole and self-recorded “addicted TikTok,” he got a good idea. He would post a video every day in which he did the little tune until Dylan was strong enough to go home.

“Unless you’ve experienced it, you can’t put into words how hard it is,” Askew said.

He shot his first video in the washroom of the Ronald McDonald house, his second with his wife Danielle and their son in the hospital (his wife was excited), one with the nurses at the NICU at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, one with his fellow firefighters, one with the mascot of the University of Central Florida, Nitro, one with the Orlando Magic, and the list goes on.

By sharing his story, Askew said others were opening up to theirs.

“I almost feel worried about these people who have been there for 190 days, 200 days, who have told me that they have lost their children in the NICU and are smiling for the first time in weeks, and they thank me, and I have such a thing of what?’ Askew said.

Askew said on Monday February 3 that his son was doing well – and he was looking forward to taking Dylan home in a few weeks.

28,524425

-81.379057

.