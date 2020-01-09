Firebase Crashlytics for Android is now open source

Loading...

For years, long before it became part of Google’s Firebase, Crashlytics has been offering Android and iOS developers a way to understand if and why their app is crashing on their users’ devices. As has recently become the trend for Firebase libraries, Google has made Crashlytics for Android and iOS an open source project.

As a company, Google believes in the benefits of open source software, from using Linux as the basis of Android to releasing numerous proprietary open source projects such as Chromium, Android, Flutter and Fuchsia to name just a few. So, where it makes sense to do this, Google will usually release the source code for projects that developers would have access to.

Slowly but surely, Google has released the source code for different parts of their Firebase package of developer products. The newest piece of Firebase to participate in open source is one of the most important so far. Crashlytics, the platform-independent crash analysis app analysis program that Google acquired as part of Twitter’s Firebase rival Fabric in 2017, gives developers “clear, useful insight into app problems.”

With the definitive cessation of Fabric on March 31, Google has uploaded the Android and iOS versions of the Crashlytics SDK separately to Github to be part of the Firebase SDK code from their respective platform.

With the switch to open source, developers can now read Crashlytics’ source code to better understand how it works, use GitHub’s alerts to watch as Google adds new features, and even contribute part of their own code to improve the SDK .

