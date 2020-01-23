Fire plane crashes in Australia and kills 3 Americans

A picture posted by Forest Fire Management Victoria’s fire director on Twitter shows massive plumes of smoke rising from one of the bush fires burning in Australia. (Twitter)

By ROD McGUIRK Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) – Three American crew members were killed on Thursday when a C-130 Hercules water tanker crashed fighting forest fires in southeastern Australia.

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the crash deaths in the state’s Snowy Monaro region.

Article below …

Coulson Aviation, Oregon, said in a statement that one of its large Lockheed air tankers had been lost after leaving Richmond, New South Wales, with a firebombing retarder. The accident was said to be “extensive” but had few other details.

“The only thing I have from the field reports is that the plane crashed and a large fireball was associated with the crash,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner for Rural Fire Services.

Secretary of State Marise Payne said she had sent Australia’s condolences to US Ambassador Arthur Culvahouse Jr.

“Our hearts go to their loved ones. They helped Australia, far from their own homes, to embody the deep friendship between our two countries, ”she said in a statement.

“Many thanks to these three and to all brave firefighters from Australia and around the world. Your service and contribution are exceptional. We are always grateful, ”she added.

The tragedy has increased the death toll to at least 31 since September. The fires also destroyed more than 2,600 homes and destroyed more than 10.4 million hectares (25.7 million acres), an area larger than the state of Indiana.

As a precautionary measure, Coulson placed other fire-fighting aircraft on the ground to reduce the availability of aircraft to firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria. The four-propeller Hercules drops more than 15,000 liters of fire-retardant material in a single pass.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, the national aircraft accident investigator, and the state police will investigate the crash site, which firefighters call an active fire place.

“There is currently no evidence of what caused the accident,” said Fitzsimmons.

Berejiklian said there were more than 1,700 volunteers and staff on site, and five fires were described at an “emergency warning level” – the most dangerous on a three-level scale – across the state and on the outskirts of the national capital, Canberra.

Also on Thursday, Canberra Airport was temporarily closed due to forest fires, and residents south of the city were advised to seek protection. The airport reopened after several hours because Qantas offered limited services. Virgin and Singapore Airlines canceled the flights for the rest of the day.

The flame started on Wednesday, but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in Canberra to deteriorate. A second fire near the airport that started on Thursday morning is at the “Watch and Act” level – in the middle of the three levels.

Residents of some of Canberra’s suburbs were advised to seek shelter and leave others immediately.

“Defense forces are helping to some extent and are considering whether this needs to be strengthened,” Angus Campbell, the chief of defense, told reporters.

“I have people who are both involved as people who need to be moved out of areas and office buildings that are potentially at risk, as well as people who are part of the (Operation) Bushfire Assist effort,” he said.