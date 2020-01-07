Fire Marshal's Office Says Fireworks Explode In Texas Cafeteria

Loading...

Two people were injured after fireworks exploded Tuesday afternoon inside the cafeteria of the Klein Forest high school, officials said. Klein independent district spokesperson Justin Elbert said two people inside the school had minor cuts and scratches, according to Elbert. The district closed classes early, so students who walk or get on the bus will soon be able to do so, said Elbert.

