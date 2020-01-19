Fire kills residents of Crestwood Estates Mobile Home Park in Dearborn Heights

LOVE HEIGHTS, ME. – An early morning fire killed a 64-year-old woman who lived in a caravan at Crestwood Estates Mobile Home Park in Dearborn Heights.

“She was a nice lady and it was really sad because I knew she couldn’t get around either,” said Adele Glanerts, a neighbor.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, there were flames on the roof. The people nearby knew from the health conditions of the woman that there was a chance that she would not make it.

ORIGINAL HISTORY: Woman killed in early morning fire at Dearborn Heights RV park

But what led to the fire? We learn that the woman in the house was a smoker and consumed oxygen – a deadly combination that could be the cause.

Firefighters found her in bed with a single cigarette and the oxygen tank close to her side.

“I have never seen anything like it. It was very creepy. The smoke was so intense that I knew that the street was here, but you couldn’t see it and the wind blew it very strongly,” said Marla Getz, a neighbor.

If you look inside the trailer here, you can see that the flames were so strong that they overflowed and damaged other trailers nearby. Fortunately, the trailer next door was only minimally damaged.

“The blinds in my bedroom actually melted and that was just from the heat of the fire,” said another neighbor, Deb Jolly.

Jolly attributes Metal Siding to grappling with her home, but feels bad for others who are not so well off.

“The people in the background from me – they have aluminum siding on their house and that kind of melted it away and stuff,” said Jolly.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

