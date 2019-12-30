Fire investigators determine the cause of the Concord mansion fire

Loading...

Fire investigators said they discovered the cause of a fire that destroyed a 120-year-old mansion with connections to the descendants of President John Quincy Adams. Concord fire chief Thomas M. Judge, Concord police chief Joseph O & # 39; Connor and state fire chief Peter J. Ostroskey said the cause of the December 27 fire at 240 Fairhaven Hill Road was a accidental fire in the fireplace. The fire burned the 6,500 square foot house, which, according to records, was built in 1899. The five-room house, The Five-Bath Mansion was valued at approximately $ 2.9 million. Investigators determined that the fire in the chimney extended from inside the chimney through a gap in the mortar. "This allowed superheated gases to escape and ignite structural components," the fire investigators said. "We trust that the occupants of the house used the chimney correctly and appropriately, and that this was a tragic accident," authorities said. The fire was first reported by a caretaker just after 9:30 a.m. and spread quickly. The great fire required firefighters to use tank trucks that transported water to the area. Several hours later, the once majestic mansion was reduced to a smoking shell. The fire department stated that the house was a total loss. Historical records show that the house was designed by Boston architect H.D. Hale for Charles Francis Adams III, secretary of the US Navy. UU. And descendant of President John Quincy Adams. It was one of the first two large rural properties not associated with agriculture in the city. Concord chief assistant Walter Latta said the current owners were far away when the fire started. No injuries were reported. "The fire occurred in the back of the house and simply ran through the walls," Latta said. "(An) old school building, balloon frame, and thus the fire began to spread to the second floor and then to the third floor." Latta explained that the property is elevated and firefighters had quickly used all available water in a nearby cistern. To complement the water supply, Latta said Concord depended on oil tankers from neighboring fire departments. "We are doing everything we can," Latta said. "I know this is the holiday season and this is devastating, but the most important thing is that nobody was hurt."

Historical records show that the house was designed by Boston architect H.D. Hale for Charles Francis Adams III, secretary of the US Navy. UU. And descendant of President John Quincy Adams. It was one of the first two large farms not associated with agriculture in the city.

"The fire was in the back of the house and just ran through the walls," said Concord fire chief assistant Walter Latta. "(An) old-school building, balloon frame, and thus the fire began to spread to the second floor and then to the third floor."

"It's a big house and, as you can see, it's in a remote area," Latta said. "We are doing everything possible. The teams are doing a great job."

Firefighters from various departments used tank trucks to bring water to the area

"We are doing everything we can," Latta said. "I know this is the holiday season and this is devastating, but the most important thing is that nobody was hurt."

