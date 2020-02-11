Fire injuries increase the role of D Michael Stone

SAN JOSE – From the top floor – there is usually the press box – to the top four …

The rarely used defender Michael Stone, the most frequent healthy scratch of the Calgary Flames so far this season, suddenly finds himself on the second combination of a raised blue line brigade.

Or, as he said before Monday’s late date against the San Jose Sharks: “I went from not playing to playing to playing a lot.”

The Flames were quite lucky in terms of injuries, but that changed with a double dose of bad news in recent days.

Their captain and leading minute muncher, Mark Giordano, was bumped into a hamstring problem last Tuesday. He did not accompany the team during this current four-game road trip and will be re-evaluated later this week.

To make matters worse, Travis Hamonic was injured during the second period of Saturday’s 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, retreating to the dressing room after being rubbed along the boards. Hamonic returned briefly, but logged another service before he left.

The Flames have a tight face about the details or the seriousness, but Hamonic has since returned home and landed Monday on an injured reserve, so he can also be excluded for the last two stops on this West Coast swing – back-to back in Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Which means you will probably see much more from No. 26.

Stone was scheduled to skate alongside TJ Brodie in Monday’s matchup with the Sharks.

(Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson are suddenly the best tandem, while Oliver Kylington and recent call-up Brandon Davidson are on the third pair together. The Flames called on Alexander Yelesin of the minors Monday, but he was a scratch in San Jose while he wait for his NHL debut.)

“You never want to take your chance because you hurt two of your best boys,” Stone emphasizes.

True.

But from an organizational point of view it is reassuring that the injury bug bites, but a spare part with 465 nights has NHL know-how. In the salary cap system, not many seventh defenders have that kind of resume.

Remember that Stone would not even be on Calgary’s schedule if Valusaki juuso, who potentially played a role as sophomore, did not tear his knee during a summer training.

The 29-year-old had initially received a contract buyout, but with Valimaki facing a lengthy rehab, he was signed for a new deal on the competition minimum.

Calgary Flames Juuso Valimaki, pictured during a match against the Chicago Blackhawks on November 3, 2018. The young defender is currently eliminated with an injured knee.

If Stone can now help the team defend injuries to two of their most important pieces, it certainly seems a wise investment.

“I played in this competition for a long time and played a few big minutes in different situations. I think the fact that I have that experience helps,” said Stone after Monday morning skate in San Jose. “Yes, you ask wonder if you get that chance, but I never doubted my ability to do it. “I know exactly what to do. I have to play the same way as when I don’t play that many minutes. I just play more minutes – same game.

“So I’ll try to shoot the puck when I’m in the attack zone. When I’m in the defense zone, I’ll try to secure guys to the wall and get the puck up. For the penalty kill, just stand for some then too. It is nothing else. “

What is different is Stone, until his friends feel better, arrive at the ice rink knowing that he is going to stand in the line-up.

That is a change for a man who has adjusted only 26 games this season and was in the press box for 31 others.

“You don’t always know when your chance is coming, but you have to be ready for your chance, and he has been excellent,” praised Flames interim coach Geoff Ward. “I think his mind has been in the right place. It is clear that players are disappointed when they are not there. He is no different, and to be honest, if you have a player who is not disappointed if they are not in the line-up, you might be concerned about that as a coach.

“But he has treated it the right way. He has remained positive. He has really practiced well, which is important. And so when he gets a chance as he gets now, he can intervene and be effective, as if he (Saturday) It is all about him – how he stayed ready, how he stayed mentally in a good place and how he really pushed himself when he got his chance.

“Now his chance is here and he is playing well.”

