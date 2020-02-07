Fire in California plant threatens worldwide vinyl production

A fire at a factory in Banning, California can cause major damage to the worldwide delivery of vinyl records, Pitchfork reports. On Thursday, Apollo Masters Corp., which for decades has been producing lacquer disks used to make vinyl production masters, was destroyed in a fire that lasted 82 firefighters and nearly three hours to check. Per the Desert sun, workers were reportedly in the building when the fire broke out, but nobody was injured.

Apollo Masters wrote in a statement on its website: “It is with great sadness that we report that the production and storage facility of Apollo Masters has had a devastating fire and suffered catastrophic damage. The best news is that all our employees are safe. We are not sure about our future at the moment and are evaluating options as we try to get through this difficult time. Thank you for all the support throughout the years and the encouragements and support we have received from you all. A representative for Apollo did not return immediately Rolling stoneRequest for further comment.

In an interview with Pitchfork, Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell said the Apollo fire “will be a problem for the vinyl industry worldwide.” He noted that Apollo was one of only two companies that made lacquer discs, and that the other, MDC in Japan, “was already struggling to keep up with demand before this development.”

“I suppose this will affect everyone, not just Third Man Pressing and Third Man Mastering, but to what extent remains to be seen,” Blackwell said. He added, “I don’t want to be an alarmist. But I try to be realistic as opposed to Pollyannish.”

In a separate interview with Smack Media, David Read of the press and printing company Duplication, said that a possible alternative could be direct metal mastering. In that process, Read explained: “Instead of cutting the master into the lacquer, it is cut into copper, which is mastered in production.” However, there are some potential problems with direct metal mastering, because the process tends to produce higher frequencies and a specific and rare type of cutter head.