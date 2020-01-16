Fire Emblem: Three Houses Hero Byleth is the Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2aqVlLlKkcg (/ embed)

The rumor mill swirled and players were convinced that Devil May Cry’s Dante would be the next character to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was coming, but Nintendo and director Masahiro Sakurai made us all fooled. Fire Emblem: Three Houses protagonist Byleth comes to the game and he (or she) is equipped with a considerable arsenal.

Arriving later this month, Byleth can be made either male or female, depending on your preference, and uses the Creator’s sword that they acquire later in Three Houses. However, the character is not just a blue-haired Fire Emblem swordsman. Depending on the directional input you select, you can also use the powerful Aymr ax, the space-controlling Areadbhar spear and the Failnaught bow. This allows the character to deliver a flurry of attacks, including those that launch enemies into the air, before delivering extremely powerful final blows. However, the movements can also be prevented, whereby the Aymr is particularly risky to use against other Fire Emblem characters such as Marth or Ike.

Byleth is not particularly mobile and cannot throw so well, but the versatility of the character should make it effective. It also has the biggest name for a Final Smash movement so far: “Progenitor God Ruptured Heaven”, in which the character Sothis appears when Byleth’s hair turns green and gives them a deadly blow to the Creator’s sword.

The colors you can select for Byleth are based on the different characters in Three Houses. The first two switch between male and female, while the following three are based on the leaders of each house. The last two see Byleth’s hair turn green, which is related to a spoiler-filled event later in the game.

From the Garreg Mach monastery to the battlefield, Byleth participates in #SmashBrosUltimate as DLC fighter 5!

The hunter is scheduled for release at 1/28. Buy the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass to get Byleth immediately after release! Https: //t.co/y7jm0Rdp4i pic.twitter.com/j3oJzhTRUw

In addition to the character, the Garreg Mach monastery is also included in the DLC. This is spread over different areas of the monastery, including the cathedral and the market, and you see various other characters from the game among the spectators.

Byleth will be available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on January 28, and his package also includes skins for Mii Fighters such as Mega Man X and Rabbids. In addition, six fighters are still under development, but their data is being kept secret for the time being.

