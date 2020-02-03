Fire Emblem Heroes Launches New Monthly Pass for $ 9.50

Fire Emblem Heroes will open a monthly subscription service called Feh Pass, a move that has already been criticized by the Nintendo mobile game community.

Sensor Tower recently announced that Fire Emblem Heroes earned $ 656 million for Nintendo out of the company’s $ 1 billion total revenue from its mobile games. The strategy role-playing game uses the Gacha system, where players spend items that can be earned in-game or bought for real money to randomly acquire characters.

On the occasion of the game’s anniversary, the developer Intelligent Systems revealed special Valentine’s Day characters, the start of a fan poll to determine the next important addition and a revised Gacha rarity system that benefits the players.

However, the announcement video also revealed Feh Pass, a monthly subscription that starts on February 5 after the Fire Emblem Heroes version 4.2 update. Subscribers can take advantage of five benefits for $ 9.50 a month.

The main benefit is exclusive access to Resplendent Heroes, two of which are distributed every month. These are characters with new visual elements and voices and an increase of +2 for all statistics. The first two bright heroes are Lyn: Lady of the Plains, which will be distributed starting February 5, and Cordelia: Knight Paragon, which will be distributed starting February 24.

Feh Pass subscribers also have the option of completing special quests that allow players to purchase valuable items in the game, as well as expanded support for summoners, allowing them to connect to three instead of just one hero. A subscription also activates the re-act bonus, which allows players to return to the beginning of their previous turn if their heroes haven’t acted, or to the start of the current move if a hero has acted as many times as they want , Finally, the Feh Pass adds the auto-start option, which allows players to automatically repeat a selected card until their endurance is used up.

However, the feedback from the Fire Emblem Heroes community about Reddit has been largely negative, especially towards Resplendent Heroes. The Gacha game has so far only relied on the random factor to gain powerful characters, regardless of whether the players are spending real money or not. However, the Feh Pass limits access to the updated heroes to subscribers, which moves Fire Emblem Heroes into the profit sharing area.

It remains to be seen whether intelligent systems will listen to the negative feedback against the mis-pass.

