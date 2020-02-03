Fire destroys historic Fairhaven store

Updated: 1:26 PM EST, February 3, 2020

A fire destroyed a building with a historic store Monday morning in Fairhaven. The fire broke out just before 8 a.m. and tore through the building that houses Jackson’s Variety store and a house. Three people, including an elderly disabled man who was rescued by good Samaritans, were in the building when the fire started. women were transported for smoke inhalation and burns, said fire department officers. The fire was recorded in an apartment on the second floor. The store itself did not catch fire, the fire department said. The fire does not seem suspicious, and researchers are currently looking for an electrical cause, the fire brigade said.

