In northern Alabama, authorities said at least eight people died early Monday after a boat launch caught fire. The fire destroyed more than 30 boats moored on the Tennessee River in Scottsboro, Ala.







ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Alabama authorities are investigating an overnight fire in a marina on the Tennessee River. At least eight people died and more than 35 boats were destroyed in the Scottsboro city fire. Andrew Yeager from the WBHM member station is now joining us.

ANDREW YEAGER, BYLINE: Hi, Ari.

YEAGER: Well, just in terms of the scene, that’s along the Tennessee River in northeastern Alabama. It is located on a part of the river that is dammed up. So it’s more of a lake than a river. So you moored boats in this marina. And shortly after midnight, fire broke out, and pictures from that moment show this wall of flame that only glows over the water. Those who were there spoke of hearing screams from boaters and people on these boats. When the day came we saw a crushed, charred water – more of wood and metal. And as you said, at least eight people died. Seven more were taken to the hospital. They were released with minor injuries. Officials say some of those were cases of hypothermia because of the cold water.

YEAGER: Well, we understand that the fire was positioned where it was difficult for rescue workers to get to the fire and put it out. At the same time, it made it difficult for people to flee. They were essentially caught.

YEAGER: Yes. Some of these boats were houseboats. Some of these people – you know, in some cases they were there as permanent residents. And the only way they had was to jump and swim away. And you might be thinking, why should you have a fire on the water? But some of these boats had gas engines, propane tanks, things that could easily explode.

YEAGER: Well, at the moment the focus is still on recovery, and there is a possibility that the death toll could increase. There is no official list of people who lived there. And so you have those who lived on houseboats, but there could also be visitors, other people who pull through. Some boats have sunk and may have caught some of the people who were there. At a press conference, Gene Necklaus, Scottsboro fire chief, said it will take some time for the restoration work to complete.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GENE NECKLAUS: It will take time – it will not be over today. We’re going to be out here for a while – I guess three to four days, possibly longer – just remove boats, check boats, and then move on to the next one.

YEAGER: Yes. Surely they will dismantle the rubble in the next few days to see if there is anyone who could have them – any bodies that could still be found. There will be a lot to do, they said. There are not only boats near the marina near the dock, but also boats that sank elsewhere in the river. We don’t know exactly how long this process will take, but we do know that once the recovery process is complete, the state firefighter’s office will take control. You are accused of trying to identify a cause. They will also work with local officials and the alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives office. So there are several authorities from different levels of government that deal with it.

