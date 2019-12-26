Fire chief Kim Ayotte from Ottawa talks about the past and the future of the city's fire department – Ottawa

Loading...

At the end of 2019, Global News turned to the leaders of several major organizations in the city to look back over the past and next decade.

Ottawa's fire chief Kim Ayotte started work in August 2018 and was soon discontinued when tornadoes raced through the capital just over a month later. He would then lead the department through the tragic crash at Westboro station and the floods that forced heavy evacuations into the city earlier this year.

In an interview with Global News, Ayotte looked back at the changes in fire fighting in the past decade and was looking forward to the coming year for Ottawa Fire Services.

Parts of the following interview were edited for reasons of length and clarity.

What did you do in 2010?

In 2010 I was the head of the special operation, responsible for all technical rescue teams (the teams include Hazmat / CBRNe, salvage, water and ice rescue, rope rescue, trench rescue and structural collapse as well as rescue in a confined space) and emergency management for Ottawa fire.

What developments are you hoping for in Ottawa in the next decade from the point of view of fire fighting and security?

Since becoming fire chief in August 2018, I have launched many initiatives that will continue to grow over the next ten years. These include:

Improve the health and safety of our firefighters

• The implementation of the wellness and fitness initiative and the programs for mental health

• Introduction of a second set of bunker equipment for crew members and decontamination systems for ward clothing

• Continuation of evidence-based research projects that bring (Ottawa Fire Services) to the forefront of positive change (eg contamination study with Ottawa University). Technology and communication

• Easily accessible data for every employee to help them manage their teams and plan effective responses

• Reduce time spent on administrative functions by improving technology functionality

• New station alarm and paging system education

• Support our training department with additional resources to implement officer development and certify all firefighters to the standards of the National Fire Protection Association Partnerships and special operations

• Promote interoperability with our allied partners (paramedics, police, etc.) while respecting our different areas of responsibility

• Encourage common teams such as search and rescue in the city, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials, as well as the fire support unit, which includes public order, the emergency services group and the removal of objects recognition

• Create a new Fire Chief’s Commendation Awards event for employees and family members of (Ottawa Fire Services)

What has been the biggest game changer in the fire department in the past 10 years?

For Ottawa Fire Services, it was our participation in an official accreditation process. In 2014 and 2019, Ottawa Fire Services was one of only 200 fire departments worldwide to be granted accredited agency status by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

The CFAI accreditation model and self-assessment process have been and are critical to the excellence of our services and our ability to meet the challenges we have faced so far. CFAI accreditation is much more than just a pride for Ottawa Fire Services. It is an opportunity to work with the best in our industry and an obligation to continuously improve our services.

It is an important promise of our community that we strive to offer the best possible service. It is also confirmation that we are responsible for keeping the city of Ottawa safe and secure.

What was your biggest win as a fireman in this decade?

Provincial legislation in 2016 justifies the presumption that PTSD is a workplace injury for first-aiders. It is clear that first responders suffer from PTSD at least twice as much because of the traumatic events they are dealing with at work.

What was your biggest disappointment or failure? What did you learn from it

The fire brigade is still a male-dominated profession, and we have little reason to attract more women than firefighters. We have learned that our old contact methods have not led to the desired results. We are now realizing that we need evidence-based research and tools to raise the bar and attract more women to the fire department.

What has been the greatest local history for Ottawa Fire Services in the past decade? Why?

Several major incidents and disasters are significant to Ottawa Fire Services, including the 2012 forest fire (Moodie Drive), bus / train accident in 2013, Parliament shooting in 2014, floods in 2017, tornadoes in 2018, floods in 2019 by Westboro buses in 2019.

How has the composition of Ottawa Fire Services changed in the past decade? How does this guide your decisions as fire chief?

Changes to our service are based primarily on three factors: growth, response time and effective response time. We are now using sophisticated computer modeling to develop our coverage standards (i.e., the delivery model) and decide which resources are needed. This also dictates the need for future stations based on development and population growth.

What is the biggest challenge Ottawa Fire Services will face in the next decade?

As the population ages, fire prevention and public education will become even more important in the future. Additional fire and rescue resources are also needed as the city continues to grow and develop.

What is your greatest hope for Ottawa Fire Services in the coming decade?

I hope Ottawa Fire continues to lead the industry and is always looking for improvements and innovative ways to deliver our services and protect the public.

