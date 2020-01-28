Fire and anger take place on Friday with Joshua Pacio-Alex Silva

ONE Championship returns to the Airwaves this Friday with ONE: Fire and Fury from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Joshua Pacio defends his straw weight title against top contender Alex Silva in the main event.

Team Lakay’s Pacio will be just one of several camp fighters.

Eduard Folayang meets Ahmed Murjtaba in the co-main event and Danny Kingad fights Xie Wei in another competition.

Check out a handful of video promos to highlight the fighters and fights below:

Joshua Pacio Vs. Alex Silva: main event feature

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwGWLKxBc-E (/ embed)

In the main event of ONE: FIRE & FURY, ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio defended his world title against former world champion Alex Silva. Hear about “The Passion” and “Little Rock” as they discuss their stylistic matching between striker and Grappler, and set out to end the night with the gold wrapped around her waist!

Danny Kingad Vs. Xie Wei: A breakdown of experts

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest MMA Frenzy MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJweS-cA0uY (/ embed)

Danny Kingad, the finalist of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, wants to return to the winners pillar when he meets ONE Warrior Series contract winner Xie Wei at ONE: FIRE & FURY. Resident experts Michael Schiavello and Mitch Chilson report what to expect in this exciting flyweight match-up!

Can Eduard Folayang become ONE champion again?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3altOx7n8w (/ embed)

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang, who suffered two defeats against Shinya Aoki and Eddie Alvarez, was not sure what was left of his career. However, the Filipino martial arts icon recovered with a win over Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu and he intends to drive that wave of momentum on the way to another ONE World Title shot by 2020. Can “Landslide” make its way back to the top of the division at ONE: FIRE & FURY on January 31 by defeating Dutch star Pieter Buist?

ONE: Fire and rage fight card

A straw weight world championship

Joshua Pacio (C) against Alex Silva

Eduard Folayang against Ahmed Mujtaba

Danny Kingad vs. Xie Wei

Petchdam PetchyindeeAcademy vs. Momotaro

Kwon Won Il vs. Shoko Sato

Alma Juniku vs. Anne Line Hogstad

Lito Adiwang against Pongsiri Mitsatit

Gina Iniong against Asha Roka

Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym against Chris Shaw

Jomary Torres vs. Jenny Huang