Recipients Micky Kyei and Sebastien Sagne were invited to Toronto from March 26-28 to demonstrate their skills for managers, coaches and Boy Scouts of the Canadian Football League.

Kyei and Sagne were among the 15 players who participated in the CFL Global Combine in Finland, which was carried out in Finnish in cooperation with the American Football Federation of Finland or Suomen Amerikkalaisen Jalkapallon Liitto (SAJL).

The CFL will announce the full list of global players invited to Toronto after completing the 10 Global Combines. The CFL 2020 Global Draft will take place on April 16.

In the 2019 season, the CFL rosters included a global player from outside the United States and Canada for the first time on each team’s active roster and even two more on the roster.

In 2020, the number of global players per team will increase to two in the active squad and up to three in the training squad, with up to 45 global players in the league competing in 2020.

CFL Global Combine Plan

date

place

January 12th

Norrkoping, Sweden

January 17th

Paris, France

January 25th

Florence, Italy

January 25th

Bristol, England

January 26th

Frankfurt, Germany

February 1st

Tokyo, Japan

February 2nd

Osaka, Japan

February 29th

Copenhagen, Denmark

March, 15

Mexico City, Mexico

3DownNation Draft Guru J.C. Abbott has a scouting list that players can use to watch closely at the Global Combine in Sweden.